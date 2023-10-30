Lagos Govt Reopens Alaba Rago Market

The Lagos State Government has reopened Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, which was closed down due to environmental infractions.

The market has now been reopened having met some of the conditions set for reopening sealed markets in the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who visited the market on Sunday for assessment, was accompanied by the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Mr. Gaji Omobolaji; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, the Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, and Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

The commissioner said the market was reopened after meeting set sanitation compliance conditions, calling on all markets to prioritise cleanliness and adhere to environmental standards, as the state would continue to clamp down on filthy markets.