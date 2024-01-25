Lagos Govt Removes Inner Street Gate at Alagbado

Following public outcry from residents of Akinyemi Street and Alawiye Street, New Ipaja Scheme, AIT Road, Alagbado about 2 permanently closed inner gates hindering road users from accessing the alternative road, operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance Department from Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Wednesday removed the gates to allow free movement.

This was disclosed in a post on X by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab.

“The operatives during the enforcement also removed a security post erected on the main road and were stupefied to discover that the security post also housed a soak-away pit dug on the road,’ Wahab added.

The exercise followed the removal of it inner street gates at Lekki Phase 1 to allow the free flow of traffic in the area.