Lagos Govt Removes Church Parsonage In Ebute Metta

A three-floor Vicarage belonging to Christ Anglican Church, at 60/64 Glover Street, Ebute-Metta, has been removed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) due to its distressed state as well as to avert the danger that the building presently poses to its occupants and neighbours.

Although the leadership of the Church claimed that it had already commenced the process of removing the building, having sought permission to do so, LASBCA insisted on bringing down the distressed structure, which has been taken over by stagnant water, to avert imminent danger.

The General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, spoke through the Director of Enforcement of the Agency, Mr. Olusoji Olaopa, noting that several other buildings within Ebute-Metta and its environs have been identified and marked for demolition during the ongoing exercise being carried out in phases.

Commending owners of distressed buildings already pulled down by themselves, Arc. Oki cautioned others willing to pull down their structures to obtain necessary approvals from the government before embarking on demolition.

The approval for demolition, he explained, is necessary to ascertain that competent professionals would be engaged to conduct the exercise and ensure that it would not result in another disaster or endanger the lives and property of others.

In another development, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, on Monday, directed illegal occupants of shanties under powerlines at Jiuhua Street, off Mega Chicken, Ikota, in Eti-Osa LGA to vacate the location.

He said the quit notice was issued in order to save the lives of the residents and avoid health implications that threaten individuals who reside beneath or close to powerlines.

Oki further stated that the occupants were given 72 hours ultimatum to vacate the shanties as prior statutory quit notices had been issued last year without compliance.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizenry, through consistent monitoring, enforcement and identification of illegal, distressed and non-conforming structures, the General Manager enjoined all Lagos residents to report all forms of illegality in their locality for appropriate action.