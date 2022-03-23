Lagos Govt Releases 21 Inmates

Lagos State Government, through its Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, has released 21 inmates from various correctional facilities pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution (amended) which empowers the Governor to exercise Prerogative of Mercy.

The Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), disclosed this in Alausa while handing over the Order for the release of the inmates signed by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to the Correctional Service Authorities.

Onigbanjo, who was represented at the ceremony by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-bey, said that the release of the inmates was in line with the commitment of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration to Justice Sector Reforms through decongestion of Correctional Facilities.

The Attorney-General said: “This exercise will offer a second chance to the inmates in the hope that they will change their ways and be reabsorbed seamlessly into society”.

In his remarks, the Deputy Controller of Prisons, Lagos Command, Mr. A.O Aremu commended the State Governor for his efforts at decongesting prisons across the State, noting that the kind gesture will give the beneficiaries a new lease of life.