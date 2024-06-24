Lagos Govt Reiterates Commitment to Flood-free State

The Lagos State Government has said it remains resolute in the quest to make lagos and the metropolis flood free, adding that it would continue to enforce the law while reclaiming drainage setbacks.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, in an interview after an extensive inspection tour to various contravention sites.

Wahab said the team was out for the normal routine to ascertain the state of some drainage channels with a hind sight that most flooding issues are majorly caused by negative human activity.

The Commissioner accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Office of Environmental Services Gaji Omobolaji and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services Engr Mahamood Adegbite visited Aladelola Street in Ikosi – Ketu where some individuals had cut the supporting iron under the Culvert which thereby leading to the collapse of the channel adding the state public works office will cordon the road off and repairs will commence immediately.

The team also visited Victory Estate collector, Ago Palace Way, where some upscrupulous individuals blocked water path and canals and engaged in illegal sandfilling and Selling, the Commissioner mentioned that an enforcement team had earlier been sent saying that the visit was to check enforcement and compliance level.

“We are here as a result of a written petition by residents complaning about several distortions; there had been a lot of distortion on these canals and roads by some individuals which has been causing flooding in the area” he said.

At Sangotedo by Lagos Business School (LBS) the Commissioner said there is a natural stream that is supposed to discharge into System 63 and from there to Omu creek which has been blocked and reduced by illegal structures built along the channel adding that a 48 hours contravention notice have been served to owners of buildings lying within the channels.

Explaining the process of serving contravention notices, Wahab said property owners whose structures fall within drainge channels will first be served a 48hrs notice followed by another 14 days notice before the commencement of enforcement saying that the government would commence full enforcement after the expiration of all notices with an option of voluntary compliance.

The team was also at Ajiran Primary Channel, Chevron Drive to ascertain the level of the on going dredging adding that there is going to be construction of a new alignment for free flow of water in the axis.

At Ilabere Collector at old Ikoyi, the team observed that there is encroachment on the alignment and the fences will be removed in the next few days adding that government is fixing a major infrastructure around Ilabere and if the collector is not properly handled, the infrastructure will be destroyed.

“Lagos despite its peculiarities as a coastal state with low-lying terrains and a high population density among others has remained afloat because of various measures we put in place” he said.

Wahab said the ministry has strengthened its Drainage Enforcement activities in ensuring due diligence concerning all drainage channels and restoring Right of Ways on all channels while it continued its intense all year round clearing and cleaning of major drainage channels.

“I tell people climate change is real and there is a cholera outbreak, We must know that all these things are Interwoven; We must all be responsible and responsive as a people, people cannot continue to brazenly abuse the environment and expect that there will be no consequences” he said.