Lagos Govt Reads The Riot Act To Property Owners, Developers

As part of ongoing efforts to stem the tide of building collapse in the construction sector, the General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, has issued a stern warning to developers and property owners in Lagos to abide by the building codes of the State or face the full wrath of the law.

Arc. Oki gave the warning during an engagement with members of the Association of Real Estate Developers of Lagos State (AREDOLS) at the Agency’s head office in GRA, Ikeja.

Addressing members of the Association, Arc. Oki warned that, henceforth, all developers must ensure that buildings conform to requirements of the law such as engagement of building professionals – Architects, Engineers, and Builders – during building projects in order to ensure the stability of buildings.

“The Agency will begin site by site inspection to compel compliance and any site without the presence of at least a professional will be sealed off and the developer will be highly sanctioned”, Oki said.

The General Manager spoke further saying that the General Contractor All-Risk Insurance Policy must be taken seriously as the relevant unit of the Agency has been fully activated to intensify enforcement and seal off any building site, above two floors, that does not have evidence of the policy on demand.

Oki maintained that the names of all artisans working on-site, including iron benders, welders, bricklayers, carpenters, and others must be provided on demand with their respective passport photographs while all concrete works have to be assessed by Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory and the test results submitted to LASBCA as applicable.

He also warned developers to desist from harassing and obstructing State officials while carrying out their legal duties, insisting that the dastardly act would attract serious sanctions, including prosecution.

