Lagos Govt Monitors Sealed Properties In Surulere, Amuwo, Others

Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) through its Monitoring and Compliance Unit embarked on enforcement and monitoring exercise in Amuwo, Ojodu and Surulere districts as a follow-up on some properties that were previously sealed by the Agency and are yet to comply or respond.

The exercise was also meant to check if any of the owners of the sealed properties have violated the law of breaking government seals. Properties that have been unlawfully unsealed were re-sealed by the Agency officials with stern warning to the owners to desist from such act.

Properties owners and developers within these areas were advised to immediately visit the Agency’s offices for necessary assistance on the notices served.