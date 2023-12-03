Lagos Govt, Investors Discuss Green and Purple Rail Lines

The Lagos State government has entered discussions with private investors to conduct feasibility studies as it embarks on the construction of the Green and Purple rail lines, with an ambitious target to complete the projects within three and a half years.

The announcement came during a briefing in Lagos by Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), as part of the 20th-anniversary celebrations of LAMATA’s operations.

The Green Line, spanning 68 kilometers, is strategically designed to traverse prominent areas such as Marina, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1, Ajah, Lekki 2, Ogombo, Elepetu, Eluju, Lekki Airport, and Lekki Free Trade Zone. With a projected initial capacity of over 500,000 passengers per day, the Green Line’s ridership is anticipated to surpass a million by the year 2031.

Similarly, the Purple Line, covering 60 kilometers, is planned to connect key locations including Redemption Camp, Mowe, Long Bridge, Isheri, Toll Gate, Omole, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Isheri Osun, Igando, Iba Estate, LASU, Okokomaiko, and Ojo.

LAMATA has meticulously outlined the routes and daily capacity projections for the six rail systems, color-coded as Green, Purple, Yellow, Orange, Blue, and Red lines, all aimed at addressing the pressing transportation challenges in Lagos State.

Engr. Akinajo emphasized, “The Green and Purple are the two rail lines we intend to tackle next after the Blue Rail-Line,” signaling a significant step forward in the state’s comprehensive rail network expansion. The ambitious endeavor seeks to enhance urban mobility, alleviate congestion, and contribute to the overall development of Lagos State’s transportation infrastructure.