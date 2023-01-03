Lagos Govt Inspects Development At Ilashe Beach Resort

Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has resumed its enforcement exercise with the inspection of ongoing development in Ilashe Beach Resort in Ori-Ade Local Council Development Area of the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Olumide Sotire, who led the enforcement team on the inspection exercise to the area, called on the Developers/Owners of structures within the community, to come forward with their building permits and other relevant documents.

He also advised all the property owners along Ilashe Beach Resort to ensure that they carry out non-destructive and integrity tests of their buildings to ascertain their status as well as to determine the maintenance works that any affected building needs.

On his part, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, represented by the Director of Inspectorate and Quality Control, Badagry Division, Mr Oludare, urged developers/owners to always abide by the state building codes.

Oki assured residents of Lagos State that the agency will ensure that all new buildings in different parts of the State are certified for habitation by LASBCA.

General Manager also noted that the agency would not rest until all relevant stakeholders fully observe building protocols to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of Lagosians.