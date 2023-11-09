Lagos Govt Initiates Pupil Headcount in Public Primary Schools

In a bid to bolster the quality and sustainability of basic education, the Lagos State Government is set to launch a physical counting exercise of pupils in 1,020 government-owned primary schools from November 13th to November 24th, 2023. This ambitious initiative aims to validate the number of pupils and address the needs and challenges faced within the basic education system.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, emphasized the importance of this survey during a One-Day workshop titled “Physical Headcount of Public Primary School Pupils.” George, represented by Mr. Lekan Balogun, the Special Adviser on Economic Planning, stressed that the headcount is not merely statistical but a reflection of the government’s commitment to understanding the educational landscape’s intricacies.

George asserted that this exercise is a crucial tool for improving the quality and accessibility of primary education. He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the education sector, ensuring that teachers and students are equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st-century.

Stakeholders in the education sector were urged to collaborate actively in this initiative. The Commissioner praised the State’s engagement of consulting outfits to build the capacity of staff and students in alignment with the THEMES Plus Agenda, expressing optimism that a joint effort would lead to a brighter future for the children.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ibrahim Obajomo, outlined the significant benefits of the headcount exercise, emphasizing its role in resource allocation, policy and planning, infrastructure development, and evidence-based decision-making. Addressing concerns about potential omissions, Mr. Peter Olowu, the Director of Socio-Economic Statistics, assured stakeholders that provisions had been made to enumerate absentees during the exercise.

The Lagos Bureau of Statistics has enlisted personnel for various survey levels, including Coordinators, Evaluators, Enumerators, Mobilisers, Monitoring Officers, and Supervisors. This initiative signifies a pivotal step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and an improved basic education system in the state.