Lagos Govt Graduates 200 Young Filmmakers

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in partnership with the Gidi Creative Centre, has celebrated the graduation of 200 budding filmmakers.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Unilag Auditorium, Akoka, was graced by the Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka. She highlighted the State Government’s collaboration with Ogidi Studios as a vital step in cultivating innovative, culturally relevant, and globally competitive films.

Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka emphasized the need for this initiative to expand the concept of tourism, shifting from heritage-based cultural tourism to contemporary creativity, innovation, and fresh content as the focal point of creative tourism. She expressed her deep sense of responsibility in celebrating the remarkable achievements and artistic successes of the graduating students.

The Commissioner underscored the conducive learning environment provided by the Academy, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including practical studio workshop spaces and cutting-edge post-production amenities. These resources ensure that students receive a high-quality education, enhancing their skills and fostering their creativity.

Mrs. Benson-Awoyinka encouraged the enthusiastic graduates to maintain their spirits, emphasizing the profound impact of their art in guiding others through challenging times and showcasing the power of creativity.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs. Oloruntoyin Atekoja, expressed gratitude to Ogidi Studio for efficiently utilizing the funds provided by the State Government and pledged continued partnership.

Founder of Gidi Creative Centre, Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, extended his heartfelt appreciation to the Lagos State Government for unwavering support. He praised the government’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of creative leaders and encouraged the graduates to embrace this unique phase of their lives with open minds, exploring uncharted territories and valuing the journey of growth and discovery as much as the final masterpiece.

Prominent figures including the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, joined the graduation ceremony, underscoring the significance of this collaborative effort in empowering young talents in the film industry.