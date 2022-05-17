Lagos Govt Evacuates Residents Of Distress Buildings On Lagos Island

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has commenced the evacuation of a distressed five-floor building at No. 13/17 Breadfruit Street, Lagos, ahead of the planned demolition of the structure.

The General Manager of the Agency, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, explained that the evacuation exercise is in compliance with a Court Order that directed LASBCA to evacuate the occupants of the distressed building and seal it up for public safety.

Explaining further, Oki said: “Despite the court ruling since October 2021 and several pleas with the occupants to vacate the distressed building for safety purposes, the residents had remained unyielding, hence the decision of the State Government to enforce the ruling of the court”.

He reiterated that Lagosians should always endeavour to build by the rules and prioritise safety, warning that government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone trying to compromise its efforts at achieving a sustainable and liveable environment in the State.