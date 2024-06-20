Lagos Govt Donates 32-Seater Bus to NYSC

The Lagos State Government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, has donated a new 32-seater Hyundai bus to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Lagos State Secretariat. This gesture aims to support Corps Members in their Community Development Service activities and other programs within the state.

The handover ceremony took place at the State Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja. The vehicle was formally presented to the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa, by Mr. Sam Ebube, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

Mr. Ebube, representing Governor Sanwoolu, emphasized the administration’s commitment to youth development and community service. He noted that the bus would enhance the mobility and effectiveness of the Corps Members, facilitating their various developmental initiatives across Lagos.