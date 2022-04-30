Lagos Govt Directs Public, Private Schools To Resume May 4

The Lagos State has directed all public and private schools to observe the year 2022 International Workers’ Day and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations on Monday, May 2nd and Tuesday, May 3rd as declared by the Federal Government.

It also enjoined all proprietors and school administrators to ensure that students resume on Wednesday, 4th May 2022 and urged the stakeholders to disregard Thursday, 5th May 2022, as previously stated in the Lagos State Harmonised Academic Calendar for Y2021/2022 session.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, through the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

While wishing parents, proprietors, teachers and students happy holidays, the Director-General advised students to shun all forms of social vices during the celebrations and urged parents to monitor the activities of their wards at home.

The Director-General stated that further information could be obtained from the website