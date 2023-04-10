Lagos Govt Demands Efficiency In Land Matters

The Acting Surveyor-General of Lagos State, Surv. Ayokunnu Adesina, has emphasised the need for continuous synergy between his office and the Land Use Allocation Committee to enhance efficient service delivery in land and survey matters.

Speaking during the working visit of the Executive Secretary, Land Use and Allocation Committee (LUAC), Mrs. Lolade Ajetunmobi and her team to his office, Surv. Adesina commended the LUAC team for their quest to collaborate with the Office of the State Surveyor-General for improved performance.

He said, “The Land Use and Allocation Committee is one of our major internal clients that have to be supported for excellent service towards enhancing our service delivery to the general public”.

“It is important both offices establish this synergy to foster a better understanding that will improve turnaround time by using digital technology in almost all its business processes for seamless, enhanced service delivery”, he added.

The Surveyor-General noted that the clientele of his office is growing by the day and maintained that digital technology has an important role to play in creating access to survey information required by the public.

While declaring that survey plans in respect of the regularisation of parcels are now prepared electronically and can be endorsed through a digital portal remotely from any part of the world, Surv. Adesina urged the LUAC team to collaborate with his office to promote harmony and efficiency.

He promised to institute measures for prompt preparation of e-survey plans, just as he pointed out that the provision of a reliable alternative power supply in the office has impacted positively on productivity and greatly improved service delivery to the public.

Responding, Mrs. Lolade Ajetunmobi thanked the Acting Surveyor-General for his continuous support. She disclosed that the visit was aimed at discussing ways of fostering synergy to ensure prompt review and faster delivery of e-survey plans, the validity of land information certificates, access to content servers as well as regularisation of documents relating to land and survey matters in the State.

Appreciating Surv. Adesina for the warm reception, Mrs. Ajetunmobi commended the professional conduct of surveyors and acknowledged that the work processes have become faster.

The Executive Secretary promised to continue the collaboration with the office of the State Surveyor-General, maintaining that the bond between the workforce of both organisations will continue to be strengthened.