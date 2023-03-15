Lagos Govt Condemns Sending Home Of Student Over Political Poster

Lagos State Ministry of Education has said it is investigating the complaint of a parent that his child was sent out of school for using the poster of one of the contestants in the last election to wrap his books.

The incident was reported to have happened at Odomola Junior Secondary School, Epe.

The ministry said it has recalled the principal, who will be asked to explain the incident.

“The Lagos State Government, the Ministry of Education and all its agencies will never instruct any school principal, personnel or teacher to act in such a manner.

The HC Education, Folasade Adefisayo, reassures the public that the matter will be dealt with within the scope of our strict regulations as the reason for sending home the student is unacceptable – if true.

“Mrs Adefisayo also hinted that another school principal at Odonguyan who was caught on camera, as shared on social media, promoting her political choice to the students has been subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures.

“The Ministry promotes and runs a public school system devoid of politics and political insinuations. Thorough investigation of the matter will be carried out and anyone found culpable will be subjected to disciplinary measures,” the ministry said in a statement.