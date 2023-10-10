Lagos Govt Clears Environmental Infractions at Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki

Headline

The Lagos State Government has cleared environmental infractions at Ligali Ayorinde and Akin Adesola in Victoria Island in an operation that took place overnight.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

In a terse statement on X, Wahab revealed that the effort led to the arrest of 18 suspects.

He said, “As directed, the stretch of Ligali Ayorinde and Akin Adesola in Victoria Island was cleared of environmental infractions at midnight today. 18 suspects were arrested, illegal wares removed, and temporary shelters were destroyed.”

The Ministry of Environmental and Water Resources also carried out operations in Ikoyi and Lekki as part of the state’s effort against street trading.

He said, “Operation #ZeroToleranceToStreetTrading and hawking commenced today (9th of October, 2023) in Ikoyi , Lekki, and Victoria Island by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources Special Task Force for Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island.”

