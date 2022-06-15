Lagos Govt Begins Promotion Exercise For Year 2022

The Lagos State Government has kick-started the process of elevating eligible staff to the next Grade Level.

The activities started on Monday, 6th June 2022, with the Revised Structured Training Programme (RSTP) taking place simultaneously at four different centres, namely: the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Folarin Coker, Conference Room, Alausa, Women Development Centre, Agege, and the State Treasury Resources Centre, Ikeja.

Speaking at the Adeyemi Bero, Auditorium, the Chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Mrs. Olubunmi Fabamwo, noted that the RSTP was organised as part of the criteria for the Year 2022 Promotion Exercise for eligible Public Servants in the State.

Mrs. Fabamwo disclosed that over 6000 officers participated in the Cross-Cutting course, which will be followed by the Job Specific Course to equip officers for the demands of higher responsibility.

Explaining further, the Chairman said the training sessions will help officers understand the various policies of the Lagos State Government in relation to individual job schedules and cadres.

She outlined the sessions to be undertaken by the eligible staff as Performance Improvement Course II for officers on Grade Levels 7 – 9 and Performance Improvement Course III for officers on Grade Levels 10 – 12.

Giving a further breakdown of some topics, Mrs. Fabanwo stated that the subjects will dwell on the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda as well as the previous Development Agenda of the Lagos State Government; Supervisory and basic management functions; Power and Relationships; Developing imagination and creativity; Communication and Writing Skills; 21st Century skills and service delivery, among others.

About 3,390 eligible officers are scheduled to participate in the promotion exercise across all cadres within the civil service while the programme will comprise virtual and physical interactive interview sessions.