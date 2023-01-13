Lagos Govt Arrests Vendor Selling Expired Canned Food

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) on Wednesday effected the arrest of a vendor for selling expired canned foods (SARDINE) in the Bolade-Oshodi area of the State.

Speaking on the development at the Command Headquarters of the Agency at Oshodi, the Corps Marshal, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd) expressed shock at the wicked and criminal act, citing the health implications to unsuspecting consumers of such expired food products.

According to her, “Our men on routine patrol of the market environment around Oshodi acted on a tip-off and laid siege for the subsequent arrest of a vendor involved in the sale of expired canned food. Mrs. Surajat Balogun with 79 pieces of expired (GARBA TUNA SARDINE) at Bolade-Oshodi”.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal directed that the suspect and food products be handed to the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LACOPA) for onward confiscation and subsequent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Corp Marshal, who said the Agency would be conducting sting operations to fish out other sellers of expired products in and around the State, noted that it has become expedient as part of the renewed charge to reduce environmental infractions, monitor Lagos environs in line with global best practices and make Lagos habitable which is in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

Akinpelu, therefore, urged Lagosians to be wary of patronising street traders as some of them are involved in the sales of expired products to unsuspecting members of the public in transit.

Also commenting on the arrest, the General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Mr. Afolabi Solebo, who disclosed that the suspect will face prosecution, admonished Lagosians to beware of expired products and report cases on consumer rights abuse to the Agency.