Lagos Govt Arrests 124 Suspected Drug Peddlers, Others

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences has arrested 124 suspected drug peddlers, abusers and criminal elements.

The arrest was carried out following credible intelligence received in the form of SOS which prompted a team led by CAP Adetayo Akerele.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday after a raid operation at a black spot at Amikanle area of Agbado-Oke-Odo LCDA in Alimosho LGA.

This was disclosed in a post on X social media platform by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab said, “Exhibit recovered from the blackspot include substances suspected to be Indian hemp, colorado and several bottles of codeine syrup.

“The operation was escalated into a visibility patrol across the metropolis, extending to CBD Alausa, where street traders constituting environmental nuisance along NERD C road by Africa Shrine, Agidingbi, were sacked, suspects arrested and all wares confiscated in line with the environmental sanitation law of Lagos State.

“Many wraps of suspected Colorado leaves plus substances suspected to be indian hemp were also recovered.”