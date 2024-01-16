Lagos Govt Alerts Residents on Poisonous Plantain Chips

Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has cautioned consumers of fried plantains popularly known as “Plantain Chips” to be aware of any unwholesome practices in the processing and frying of the plantain for sale.

A statement issued by the Agency today stated that the advice was necessary given the viral online picture posted by an eye witness showing a “plantain chips” seller allegedly adding Polythene known as “Rubber” into the hot vegetable oil used for frying the plantain. LASCOPA expresses deep concern about the health implications this may have on consumers.

In light of this alarming discovery, the Agency, therefore, advised all consumers to exercise caution and be vigilant about where they purchase their plantain chips in order not to ignorantly expose themselves to any harmful substances or preventable food poisoning.

According to the release, the Agency is presently investigating this discovery and will take appropriate actions to protect consumers and hold accountable those responsible for the dangerous practice.

Meanwhile, members of the public are urged to assist in calling the attention of appropriate government agencies including LASCOPA to all unfriendly and unlawful practices among sellers of consumable items that can put the health of consumers at risk.

LASCOPA is located at No 2B, Soji Adepegba Close off Allen Avenue Ikeja with Annex offices situated within Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Bariga LCDA, Ikorodu Local Government and Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA.