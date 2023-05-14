Lagos Governor Endorses Akpabio For Senate President

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, pitched his support for Stability Group rooting for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin as President and Deputy President of the 10th Senate.

The Governor said he aligned himself with All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning decision, having read the legislative agenda being pushed forward by the Akpabio-led team to raise the bar of lawmaking and readiness to collaborate with the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu openly endorsed Akpabio and Jibrin when he received members of the Stability Group in a consultative visit at the State House in Marina on Sunday.

The senators-elect’s visit to the Governor came a day after members-elect for the House of Representatives visited Sanwo-Olu for consultation.

The Stability Group comprises 69 senators-elect who had already appended their signatures for the emergence of Akpabio and Jubrin. Sanwo-Olu said the party nomination process to pave the way for election of senate leadership was in order, stressing that Akpabio’s team possessed the political credentials and leadership qualities to bring about uncommon transformation in our country.

The Governor urged the senate leadership nominees to make purposeful legislations as their priority, while maintaining harmonious working relationships with other arms of the government with compromising the Red Chamber’s independence.

He said: “Having discussed extensively and listened to all the plans and agenda presented by Stability Group led by Senator Akpabio, I believe it is proper and appropriate that we, in Lagos, give them our official endorsement.

This is a project for the stability of the country, which will benefit Nigerians, especially the people who elected these distinguished lawmakers-elect.