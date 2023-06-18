Lagos Government Seals Off Heirs Towers

In order to prevent a potential collapse and its associated consequences, officials from the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have taken action by sealing off a seven-floor structure located at 107B, Ajose Ogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, the General Manager of LASBCA, disclosed that the building, which accommodates Heirs Insurance and UBA Bank, is suspected to be displaying signs of structural failure. Preliminary investigations have revealed that some floor tiles on the fourth floor have popped off along the expansion joints of the building.

An on-the-spot assessment of the structure confirmed the presence of suspected structural defects. Additionally, it was discovered that the developer had initiated renovation and remodeling activities without conducting proper tests to identify the cause of the defects. Consequently, the decision was made to evacuate and seal off the building pending further investigation.

Arc. Oki expressed appreciation to the whistleblower who alerted the State Government about the condition of the building. He also urged all developers and owners to prioritize adhering strictly to the building codes of the State and taking appropriate actions at the right time.