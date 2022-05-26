Lagos Gov Primary: I’m Confident Of Victory, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed confidence that he will win the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship Primary in the state.

The primary election is holding today(Thursday) in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu is in race with Mr Wale Oluwo, former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources; and Mr Olorunfemi Mustapha, a retired Permanent Secretary in the state to emerge the APC flagbearer in the 2023 governorship election.

“This morning, I want to send a special message to the esteemed members of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, party leaders, all stakeholders and our distinguished delegates.

“Our party will conduct the gubernatorial primary election today where I am a contestant.

“We will do all to ensure the process is peaceful, transparent and in conformity with our party’s and INEC guidelines.

“Lagos as the Centre of Excellence must set an example for other states to follow.

“As a contestant, I am confident of victory because I have earned your trust & confidence in the last 3 years as Governor.

“We have delivered across all sectors and my solemn promise and commitment to you today, is to continue to diligently serve the citizens of this state.”