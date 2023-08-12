Lagos Gov Monitors Park Compliance With Transport Fare Reduction

Following a series of complaints received by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation that some Public Transport Operators did not totally comply with the pronouncement of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu which mandates all state-owned buses as well as the commercial buses (yellow buses) to reduce fares by 50% and 25% respectively, to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on commuters, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola went on an inspection tour of some selected parks and garages on Thursday to assess the level of compliance.

Briefing the Transport Unions at Agege, Iyana Ipaja and Ikeja parks and garages, the Permanent Secretary noted that between 60 and 80 percent compliance had already been achieved. He assured that the Ministry would continue its sensitisation efforts to ensure complete adherence to the directive.

Engr. Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, who represented the Permanent Secretary, reiterated the need for yellow buses to comply with the directive of the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages announcement on the reduction in the union park tickets for drivers by 25 percent, urging them to reflect the reduction in their fare charges.

He further emphasised the need for Transport Unions across the State to monitor drivers under their units and branches to ensure they fully adhere to the directive, saying “There is a need for them to monitor commuter buses within their zones”.

Responding on behalf of the Unions present at the parks, Akeem Agberoungbe, Secretary of the Transport Unions at Ikeja Park, confirmed that their union members have complied with the directive of the reduction to ease the effect of the petrol subsidy removal.

Similarly, Musiliu Disu, a transport union leader at Iyana Ipaja also stated that the level of compliance at the park is impressive. He expressed the Unions’ commitment to continue monitoring their members for improved compliance.

Passengers interviewed while confirming the reduction in the public transport fares expressed their appreciation to the Governor for the palliative on transportation.