Lagos Goes Tough on Illegal Developer

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide has reiterated the State Government’s zero tolerance for illegal developments and contraventions to Physical Planning Permit Laws.

He said that in 2024, the Lagos State Government is determined to crack down on unlawful development activities and ensure strict adherence to the Physical Planning Permit Laws, emphasising the importance of maintaining order and creating a safe and organised environment for all residents of Lagos.

The Commissioner stated this while commenting on the resumption of monitoring and enforcement activities by officials of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, (LASPPPA), led by its General Manager, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike in the Ikeja Area of the State.

Dr. Olumide particularly expressed displeasure regarding a building under construction at Issac John by Oba Dosumu Street, GRA Ikeja, opposite Radisson Blu Hotel, whose Developer was granted a six-floor mixed-use construction plus basement by the Authority but illegally added two floors to the ongoing construction.

The Commissioner condemned the impunity of the Developer, who after being served contravention notices on several occasions failed to comply or approach LASPPPA for clarifications. He, therefore, ordered the re-sealing of the building, declaring that the Planning Permit hitherto granted the structure is no longer valid and as such is not covered by the authorising Authority, LASPPPA.

The Commissioner urged the developer to meet all attached conditions for the property to be regularised or to remove the additional two floors illegally added before the building can be unsealed.

Given the illegal activities carried out at the aforementioned address, the Commissioner reiterated that it is imperative to ensure that physical development activities are carried out with strict adherence to the extant Physical Planning Laws and Regulations of Lagos State.

According to him, the Physical Planning Permit Laws and Regulations of Lagos State 2019 as amended prescribe the revocation of a Planning Permit, to which the Developer has developed more than the approval granted and has modified, altered, or added to the development without obtaining statutory documentation from the approving office.

While observing that illegal development has been a persistent issue in the state, leading to environmental degradation, congestion, and other challenges, Dr. Olumide maintained that by enforcing the Physical Planning Permit Laws, the government will be able to address these critical issues and promote sustainable urban development.

Dr. Olumide averred that the government will not tolerate any violations of the laws and will take necessary actions against those who engage in illegal development activities. “The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development will work closely with relevant agencies to identify and penalise offenders”, the Commissioner assured.

In addition to cracking down on illegal development, Olumide revealed that the government also plans to streamline the process of obtaining physical planning permits as a way of ensuring that individuals and organisations can easily obtain the necessary permits for their development projects, while still adhering to the regulations set forth by the state.

The Lagos State Government’s firm stance on illegal development and contraventions to Physical Planning Permit Laws is a testament to its commitment to the sustainable growth and development of Lagos. By enforcing these laws, the government aims to create a well-planned and organised urban environment that benefits all residents.