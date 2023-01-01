Lagos Godfather Also Installs Kings In Villages, Towns – Jandor

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, has said the godfather in the state is influential to the point of determining who becomes king in villages and towns in the state.

Jandor who failed to mention the name of the godfather, said this to show that the entity’s influence went beyond instalking governors in the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Jandor said it was time for Lagos to break free from the continuous and harmful servitude to one man.

He said, “In the last 24 years, Lagos has been under the dictatorship of an individual who takes full advantage of our hitherto defective electoral laws; and solely decides the occupants of leadership positions in the state, from councilors to Governors and even to kings in our villages and towns in Lagos.

“In this brand new year 2023, and with the new electoral act which only allows one man, one vote, alongside electronic transfer of results directly from the polling booth, it is time for Lagos to break free from the continuous and harmful servitude to one man.

“Lagos is beyond the bragging prize of any single individual who, in addition, is obsessed with being in power in perpetuity.

“Every resident who has contributed to the growth and development of Lagos is entitled to a decent living from our commonwealth.

“It is time for a breath of fresh air. This Year 2023, Lagos will break free!!!”