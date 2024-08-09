Headline

Lagos GAC Praise Sanwo-Olu's Protest Management

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
The Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has thanked the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the way he handled the security and affairs of the state during the protests that rocked different parts of the country this August.

The appreciation was delivered when members of the GAC paid a visit to the governor on Friday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on X social media platform by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile.

According to Akosile, “The GAC commended Mr Governor on his level of engagement with the various stakeholders across the State including people-friendly policies like the ‘Ounje Eko’ Scheme, Transport palliative etc, also on the developmental strides ongoing across the State, like the Blue and Red Line Projects, the brand new Massey Children’s Hospital, the Ojota/Mende project and so many others.

“Mr Governor thanked the GAC for the visit, pledging that the State and Government will continue to benefit from their wealth of experience.”

