Lagos First Lady Visits Victims Of Train-Bus Accident

Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has visited the hospitals attending to the treatment of those who sustained injuries as a result of the Train-Bus accident, this morning.

She was accompanied by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat and other senior government officials.

She wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers to the victims of the Lagos Bus-Train accident, this morning.

“I was at the General Hospital, Gbagada; Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate; Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja; and the General Hospital, Orile Agege, to assess ongoing efforts to save lives.

“Even as the State Government has declared three days of mourning, we deeply commiserate with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, while also wishing the injured speedy recovery.”