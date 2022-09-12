Lagos Fire Service Rescues Nine From Sinking Building

Headline

Anthony Adeniyi
Nine trapped victims have been rescued from a sinking building at 45, Akinyemi Street, Akinwunmi Estate, Mende, Maryland Lagos.

The alert which was received from a sister agency, NEMA at 10:00 hours Monday, was quickly followed by the deployment of the Ikeja Fire Station.

On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that nine female adults were trapped in a storey building which is sinking given the terrain of the environment and coupled with the overnight heavy rain downpour leading to flooding.

The Firefighters swiftly swung into action, rescuing all nine alive without any form of injury with the compliments of other emergency responders at the scene.

The rescued victims are all in stable condition while search and rescue operations have been concluded with the evacuation of all at risk.

It should, however, be noted that rights to personal safety lie with huge sense of responsibility which requires every sense of responsibility which requires evacuating unsafe areas including floods, defective structures and hazardous vicinity.

