Lagos Fire Service Put Out Inferno at Docemo Market

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has brought under control the raging Fire at 54, Docemo Street, within the popular Lagos Market, Lagos Island.

According to a statement by the LSFRS Director, Adeseye Margaret, the Fire which was reported at 20:50 hours, Saturday involved a trio of three storey buildings.

The statement revealed that the timely intervention of coordinated tactical firefighting limited the fire to only the topmost floors.

“While the house 54 where the Fire erupted from was severely affected, houses 56 and 58 it spread to were however sparsely involved.

“Meanwhile, the cause of the Fire is yet unknown as investigation will reveal thereafter while it affected variety of goods that include key lock/cylinder, decoration fittings, Christmas items among others which cost cannot be immediately ascertain.

“There is no record of injury nor death as operations enter dampening down,” the statement concluded.