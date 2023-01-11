Lagos Fire Service Deliberates On Improved Services

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has organised its Y2023 First Bi-Annual Staff Engagement for Firemen to set the year’s agenda and reduce fire outbreaks in Lagos State.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja with the theme, “Integrating the Workforce for Effective Service Delivery”, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret said the Agency is determined to continue to improve on its services towards ensuring a drastic reduction in fire outbreaks across the metropolis.

Adeseye further reiterated that the essence of the meeting was to strategise through networking and sharing of ideas among firemen for the purpose of using Fire Prevention tactics to fight fire outbreaks in the State.

According to her, the record of fire outbreaks showed an increase from November through December 2022, and investigations attributed the increase to negligence among residents as the major cause. Other factors, according to her, include fuel hoarding and the effects of harmattan haze.

She, therefore, urged Lagosians to be cautious in dealing with hazardous materials that could lead to fire outbreaks, putting unnecessary pressure on fire service operations in the State.

Her words: “The State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has handed over 62 fire apparatuses, renovated and reconstructed existing Fire Stations, constructed four new fire stations while the construction of three additional fire stations is ongoing at Oworonshoki, Ijede and Ijegun Egba to further boost the effectiveness and efficiency of the State Fire and Rescue service.”

The programme also witnessed a series of presentations from three different facilitators including the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Sesan Tunde Ogundeko, who spoke on the topic “Public perception of Public Service”, while Engineer Jamiu Badmus spoke on SOPs and importance of Social Media and Mr. Dare Akinlaja, in turn, addressed “Mindset as the Determinant of Success”.

Top Government officials present at the event include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende and Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr. Sesan Tunde Ogundeko, among others.