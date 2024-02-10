Lagos Engages Religious Leaders on Gender-based Violence

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has engaged about 200 Religious Leaders in the State on SGBV, stating that the huge role of religious clerics in educating their congregations and curbing the spread of the menace can not overemphasised.

In her address at the engagement held on Thursday at the LCCI, Ikeja, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi said the Protection Against Domestic Violence Law, 2015, the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015 (as amended) as well as the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, 2021 are designed to prevent domestic violence from happening and severely punish perpetrators.

She explained that Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is not a respecter of age, class, grade or religion, stressing that anybody can perpetrate it and anyone can also become a victim. As such, it is important to engage religious leaders on this important social issue.

Her words, “We know sometimes you serve as first responders whenever issues of Gender-Based Violence are reported. It is therefore important for us to let you know the relevant laws that exist and support services available that your congregation can take advantage of any time the need arises”.

Vivour-Adeniyi stated that there are 22 specialised Police Stations in the State that can be reached on issues of Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, adding that the High Courts and Magistrate Courts have the criminal jurisdiction to grant a Restraining/Protection Order against an abusive partner/spouse.

She painstakingly took the participants through the different sexual offences related sections in the criminal law, including section 261 which is on sexual assault by penetration and 137 which is about unlawful sexual intercourse with a child that attracts life imprisonment without option of fines among others.

The Executive Secretary also dwelled on the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law 2021 which introduced some new provisions like child pornography, and sex for grades, just as she emphasised that frustrating investigation and concealing of evidence are punishable offences.

“We hope that this engagement will further broaden the knowledge for participants to assert their roles on how to make a case for survivors as well as make the necessary referral to relevant responder agencies and seek justice for them”, Vivour-Adeniyi submitted.

The Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ Delight, Lagos State, Rev. (Dr.) Oladele Ajayi said that the church has been and would continue to be at the forefront to ensure several marriages that are on the verge of collapsing are restored.

He said, “The reality is that we have this problem around and as a pastor we have seen so many issues on domestic violence, either complaint by a wife or husband; it could be emotional, financial or physical abuse. At some point, we have to engage to the level of separation.

“We must continue to inform them about the laws of the land as well as the punishments that can be meted out against anyone that perpetuates any form of abuse and people should desist from stigmatising those that have come out to speak of being abused”.

The Chief Missioner Nasirullahi-li-Fathi Society NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike said Islam preaches peace and a tranquil ambiance between couples and frowns at any act that can jeopardise peaceful coexistence among the people.

Onike said many Islamic Organisations including NASFAT have been working with numerous NGOs to enlighten and advance the campaign against any form of Gender-Based Violence and prevent anything that can destroy peaceful homes.

A continuous call for sensitisation by the government and stakeholders was made as the participants advocated for an end to Domestic and Sexual Violence and also enjoined victims and survivors to break the culture of silence and escalate the case to the appropriate quarters to access justice.

