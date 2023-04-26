Lagos Engages Neighborhood Safety Officers In Fitness Drill

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) Prince (Dr.) Ifalade Oyekan recently led Officers from two of its five Divisions in Lagos on a bicycle fitness drill as part of efforts to keep the operatives fit and alert for their statutory duties.

The bicycle drill which took place around major streets of Lagos and

Ikeja Divisions of the State involved both male and female officers of the Agency from about nine Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

Speaking after the first phase of the fitness drill at the Ikeja Division, Prince Oyekan said the exercise organised for operatives under the Lagos and Ikeja Divisions, will soon be extended to officers in the Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry divisions of the State.

According to him, the exercise is also in line with the rebranding of the Agency and its continuous process to explore new ways to achieve the sixth pillar (Security) of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration.

“This exercise is to keep our Officers resilient and alert because of their role in ensuring the success of the sixth pillar of Mr. Governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda for a Greater Lagos”, Pince Oyekan stated.