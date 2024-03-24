Lagos East Senator Empowers Communities with Transformer Installations

Residents of Awofusi Community Development Association in Erunwen, Ikorodu, and Adebare Community in Kosofe have expressed deep appreciation to Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, for his instrumental role in providing and installing transformers in their neighborhoods.

These communities join a list of beneficiaries across Lagos East Senatorial District, including Owolowo Street near Ikorodu Town Hall and areas under Exclusives Community Development Association, Igbogbo. Senator Abiru, known for his commitment to community development, has been actively engaged in various projects within the district, ranging from mini-stadia, sports complexes, markets, to solar-powered street lights.

The recent provision of transformers adds to an already extensive list of communities benefiting from Senator Abiru’s initiatives. Previously, transformers were installed in locations such as Ifelodun CDA in Igbogbo-Bayeku, Magodo Community CDA in Oke Ota Ona, Ikorodu, and Ikorodu GRA 2, among others spread across different Local Government Areas.

The senator’s impact resonates widely, reaching communities like Adamo in Ikorodu North, Agura Central Gberigbe in Ikorodu North, and Unity Progressives CDA in Isawo, among many others. The installations signify a tangible improvement in the lives of residents, ensuring better access to electricity and enhancing overall community infrastructure.

Senator Abiru’s ongoing efforts underscore his commitment to the welfare and progress of Lagos East communities, as they continue to experience positive transformation under his leadership.