Lagos Diverts Traffic to Install Barrier at Dorman-Long Bridge

In line with efforts to forestall incessant articulated vehicle accidents which have claimed lives on some bridges in the State, the Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion on the night of Saturday, 7th October 2023 for the installation of the Dorman-Long Bridge truck barrier, from 10.00 pm to 7.00 am.

Consequently, the following alternative routes will be available to Motorists during the diversion:

i. Motorists from Western Avenue inbound Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Empire Road/Jibowu to continue their journeys

ii. Motorists from Western Avenue can alternately use Agege Motor Road to link Mushin and proceed to their desired destinations.

Motorists are implored to be patient as the closure of the bridge is planned for the nighttime as part of the traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.

The State Government has, however, noticed the continuous damage on the truck barriers and has therefore warned again that henceforth, any driver who runs into them will face the full wrath of the Law.