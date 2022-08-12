Lagos Diverts Traffic On Marine Bridge

In reference to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing emergency repair works of the Marine Bridge, the Lagos State Government has released the traffic diversion plan for the Apapa outbound lane of the bridge from Saturday 20th August to 20th December, 2022.

According to the rehabilitation schedule contained in the notification, traffic outbound Apapa will be diverted to the inbound lane to give way for a contra flow as the Apapa outbound lane will be closed for repairs.

The Transport Commissioner for Lagos, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde assured that the State’s Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA would be fully on ground to direct traffic in addition to traffic guides to ameliorate the inconveniences.

The statement implored Motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.