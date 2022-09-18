Lagos Diverts Traffic For Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge

In continuation of the Opebi/Ojota Link Bridge construction, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic from Maryland/Mende Underpass from Tuesday 20th September, 2022.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said alternative routes have been mapped out to ease movement during the reconstruction of the underpass, advising motorists to use the Ojota Interchange to connect Maryland and its environs.

Oladeinde also urged motorists heading to the inner streets of the axis to make use of Mobolaji Bank Anthony to access Emmanuel, Aderibigbe Shitta and Adeoye Adeyemi Streets, while those heading towards Mende and its environs can use Mende Street to link Ajose Street and connect Oki lane to continue their journey.

Similarly, the Commissioner disclosed that the repairs of a section of the Lagos Bound Lane at the Iyana Era/Badagry Expressway scheduled for the 17th of September, has been postponed till further notice due to unforeseen circumstances, adding that a new date will be communicated to the public.

Commending motorists for their patience and cooperation, Oladeinde reaffirmed that personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be deployed to the affected routes to minimise inconveniences.

He, therefore, sought the cooperation of Lagosians on the several ongoing road constructions across the State, noting that the projects are aimed at ameliorating the traffic challenges in Lagos.