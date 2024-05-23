Lagos Dismantles Illegal Shanties Along Major Roadsides

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced a decisive operation carried out by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to dismantle illegal shanties and stalls. The action targeted key areas including Rhodes Crescent in Apapa, Eleganza, Mile 2 Oke, and Oshodi Arena Shopping Complex along the Ikeja Expressway.

Wahab emphasized that the unauthorized structures significantly contribute to waste accumulation in drainage systems and cause congestion on major roads.

By removing illegal street traders, the state aims to clear these black spots and reduce the volume of roadside waste and blocked drainages.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of maintaining clean and unobstructed public spaces, stressing that the initiative is part of broader efforts to improve urban sanitation and traffic flow in Lagos.