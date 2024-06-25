Lagos Deploys One Health Strategy Against Cholera Outbreak

The Lagos State Government has announced the adoption of the One Health Strategy in response to the recent cholera outbreak in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this today at a press briefing on the cholera outbreak situation in Lagos. He explained that the One Health approach involves a collaborative response among relevant government agencies, including the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in Health, Environment, Agriculture, Physical Planning, Education, and others, to promote a unified effort to prevent and curb the spread of the disease in Lagos communities.

Abayomi emphasised that the collaborative efforts between relevant agencies are a positive step towards preventing and controlling the further spread of cholera in the state, stressing that the State government remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of its citizens.

In his words: “As part of activities to combat the spread of cholera and address the spike in cases, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) was activated.

The activities of the PHEOC involve the adoption of the One Health Approach through relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Lagos State Government. Officials from the Ministries of Health, Environmental and Water Resources, Education, Information and Strategy, Physical Planning, and Agriculture are working together under the PHEOC to curb the outbreak and prevent future occurrences”.

The Commissioner assured residents that the outbreak is well under control, noting that the State has in place an incident command structure led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and an effective Public Health Emergency Operation Centre comprising multiple pillars representing different ministries, agencies, and relevant stakeholders.

Speaking on the disease’s epidemiology, pattern, and trends, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed that the State has recorded 579 suspected cases of cholera, 43 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 29 cholera-related deaths from suspected cases.

While stressing the need for early case presentations at health facilities, the Commissioner stated that some of the reported cholera-related deaths were due to late-stage case presentations and severe dehydration.

“We have unfortunately experienced 29 deaths. Most of these deaths were caused by patients presenting very late, at a stage when we could not resuscitate them due to severe dehydration. Some patients were brought in dead”, he said.

Prof. Akin Abayomi noted that the State Government has not concluded investigations into the possible source of the outbreak, adding that the investigation, which is still ongoing, has yet to ascertain the cause of cholera in the State.

“So far, we have not been able to identify a source yet, but investigations are continuing. We want to see if we can identify a particular source”, he said.

While restating the commitment of the present administration to curb the spread of the outbreak, the Commissioner urged residents to support government efforts by adhering to hygiene practices: drink safe water, cook food thoroughly, maintain personal hygiene, and utilize the free treatment for cholera at government health facilities.

He noted that a key strategy adopted by the state government in curbing the spread of the disease is the offer of free treatment to suspected cases to attract patients to healthcare facilities without worrying about the cost of treatment.

Speaking in the same vein, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, stated that the Lagos State government is implementing strategies to eradicate open defecation, adding that plans are underway to provide more public toilets across the state to stop open defecation.

“We have all kinds of people trooping into Lagos daily, and open defecation is very common as a result. Very soon, we will see brand new public toilets all around Lagos”, he said.

On his part, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun said preventive measures were being taken in schools to sensitise stakeholders in both private and public schools in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, urged community members to support the state government, stressing that the fight against the disease is a collective responsibility. She assured that the government will not relent in ensuring that Lagosians live healthy and productive lives.