Lagos Customs Impounds Two 40Ft Containers Of Unregistered Pharmaceuticals

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has impounded some containers laden with unregistered pharmaceutical products imported into the country and falsely declared as electrical goods and household items.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf disclosed that the uncustoms goods were discovered upon physical examination by representatives from the compliance team, CIU, resident officers and other relevant agencies at GMT Bonded Terminal Ojo, Lagos.

“These two by 40ft containers namely, HLBU1315286 with Seal Nos. INDIAN CUSTOMS NHAVA SHEVA 3201597 and HLG1150470 arrived from India. It was loaded with LEMOTIL (Loperamide Tablet) 20mg; GEBEDOL (Diclofenac Sodium 50mg & Paracetamol 325mg) tablet; EQUAGENT (Gentamycin Eye/Ear drops 0.3%w/v) all without NAFDAC registration numbers, as well as 36 pieces of Oriental ceiling fan used for concealment.”

“Also, the second container with No. HLBU2561659 and Seal No. HLG0050765 was filled with two cartons of EQUAGENT (Gentamycin Eye/Ear drops 0.3%w/v) without NAFDAC registration number and concealed with 72 cartons (60pcs/ctn) of manual vegetable grater, 26 cartons (6 sets/ctn) of ceramic dinner set and 44 cartons ((6pcs/ctn) of food flask, totalling 144 cartons.” Malanta stated.

According to him, all the consignments contravene sections 46 and 47 of the Customs and Excise Management (CEMA) Act C45, 2004 and have been seized accordingly.

Subsequently, the Command has commenced a 100% investigation to bring all the alleged culprits to book as the Service will continue to fight against the importation of dangerous and illicit drugs into the Country.

“The fight against the importation of illicit drugs is a continuous process and we must get there, through all odd, I thank other sister agencies here present, who work in collaboration with us to ensure that, we pursue the same course and for the recalcitrant traders, we assure you, we will not relent too, we will pursue, get and bring you to book.” He concluded.