Lagos CP Warns Cultists To Steer Clear

Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Lagos State Police Command reveals that some hoodlums and cultists have perfected plans to celebrate what they call “7/7 Neo Black Movement of Africa aka Black Axe Day” on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

In view of this, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi in very strong terms warns these groups with intent to scuttle the peace being enjoyed in the State to shelve their plans.

Consequently, the Command’s tactical teams, Area Commanders and DPOs in collaboration with other sister agencies are fully prepared to clamp down heavily on organisers, leaders and progenitors of such sinister groups whose aim is to cause wanton violence in the State.

The Command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children/wards to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society before, during and after the said date.

Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities be used for any cult related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable to prosecutions.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc while urging all residents of Lagos State to be law abiding and vigilant enjoins them to go about lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.