Lagos CP Removes Okokomaiko DPO Over Extortion

Anthony Adeniyi18 hours ago
The Divisional Police Office, Okokomaiko Police Station(name withheld), has been removed over allegation of extortion.

The DPO was said to have extorted N100,000 from a phone dealer whom they labeled a fraudster.

His removal was ordered by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, and announced by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men. CP Owohunwa has also ordered commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are already in the state headquarters),” Hundeyin tweeted.

