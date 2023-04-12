Lagos CP Lauds RRS, Demands More Effort

Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa today commended the management and members of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for their professionalism, courage, sacrifice and discipline in policing the State, just as he urged the team to work more.

CP Owohunwa said this at his first official working visit to RRS Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja today.

In his words, “if there is any unit that has assisted me in stabilizing the state more, it is RRS.

They call you at any time, you respond. I have come to thank you for your sacrifice and that only God can continue to protect and reward the services you render to this state”.

He commended successive governments and the current administration for the investments in RRS.

CP Owohunwa was accompanied to RRS Headquarters by AC – Ops, ACP Oludotun Odubona and the Command’s PRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.