Lagos CP Demands Optimum Security from DPOs, Area Commanders

Ahead of the Yuletide season, the Acting Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command, DCP Ayilara Waheed, has issued a directive to all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers within the state. The directive aims to maintain optimum security across their respective areas of responsibility during the festive period.

The directive was communicated during a strategic meeting where the Acting Commissioner engaged with officers and heads of departments serving in the command. The Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this in a statement.

The meeting involved a thorough review of the deployment of human, material, and operational resources, particularly at identified strategic and vulnerable points across the state. Emphasizing the importance of professionalism, courtesy, and firmness, the deployed officers were charged to uphold these principles in the execution of their duties.

To ensure the efficacy of the security measures, DCP Ayilara pledged continuous monitoring and evaluation of the deployed strategies. The public was urged to remain vigilant, security-conscious, and report any suspicious activities promptly to the nearest police station.

Expressing confidence in the collaborative efforts of the police and the community, the Acting Commissioner of Police reassured the public that the state would remain safe and secure for all. As the festive season approaches, these directives underscore the commitment of the Lagos State Police Command to proactively enhance security measures and ensure a peaceful celebration for residents and visitors alike.