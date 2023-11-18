Lagos Committed to Improving Lives of Residence – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to bring about significant improvement in the quality of lives of people in Lagos State.

He gave the assurance on Friday during the opening ceremony of the 35th Annual General Conference of the Fountain of Hope International (FOHI) with the theme: “l Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me”.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, noted that in accordance with the FOHI Conference theme, his administration will achieve all the pillars in the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Development Agenda for the good of everyone.

He applauded members of Fountain of Hope International for their tireless efforts in promoting unity and charitable services.

He added that your commitment to reaching out to the less privileged, irrespective of denominational differences, reflects the true essence of Christianity which emphasises love and compassion.

In his words, “As a government, we are proud to be associated with you, in that many lives have been touched by your dedication, contribution and humanitarian services to the society”.

He urged members to use the opportunity of the conference to dialogue, understand and share spiritual growth while renewing their commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ’s teachings on love, tolerance and hope in the Almighty God.

LASG