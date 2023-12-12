Lagos Committed to Community Policing – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, reiterated the state’s desire to embrace community policing as a strategy to enhance the safety of lives and property.

This was as he revealed that Lagos State has over the years supported the Nigeria Police in ensuring effective community policing.

He, however, called for modernisation of the security architecture and operations with the deployment of state-of-the-art technology for improved efficiency, noting that the security personnel need smartphones to enhance information dissemination and intelligence.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during the Renewed Hope Police Agenda Citizens Townhall Engagement on Strengthening Policing in Nigeria, themed: “Community Policing: Building a Safer Nigeria Together,” held at Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

He said: “For us in Lagos State, and as should be expected of the economic, commercial and industrial nerve centre of Nigeria, the safety of lives and property has always been a top priority. It is a strong factor in our administration’s commitment to create and sustain a conducive environment that is attractive for local and foreign investment.

“To achieve this objective, we have initiated a number of strategies aimed at strengthening the capacity and the will of the Lagos State Police Command and other security agencies in the State to enhance their effectiveness in tackling security challenges in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

“We have been able to achieve this largely through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), a special purpose vehicle created in 2006 to finance security in the State. Through this platform to which individuals and corporate organisations have continued to contribute both financially and materially, we have been able to support the Police and other sister security agencies with thousands of vehicles and equipment that have gone a long way to strengthen the security architecture in the State.”

He stressed further that: “Lagos State Government has always been in support of the desire to embrace community policing as a strategy to enhance the safety of lives and property. The establishment of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps established in 2016 was in pursuance of the government’s effort to promote community policing in Lagos State.

“There is no gainsaying that with less than 20,000 personnel strength, Lagos State, with a population of over 22 million is grossly under-policed by international standards. One of the ways we can bridge this gap is to encourage the involvement of the people through community policing. In addition, we must also modernise our security architecture and operations with the deployment of state-of-the-art technology for improved efficiency.

“As I speak, we are currently installing smart cameras across the city. These cameras are connected to a Command and Control centre where several points in the city are monitored in real-time. The command and control centre has direct lines to the Police emergency first responders, fire and rescue service among others.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the top echelon of the Nigeria Police for organising the Citizens Town Hall Engagement on Strengthening Policing in Nigeria.

“You can continue to count on the support, partnership and collaboration of the Lagos State government for the successful implementation of this important agenda,” the Governor assured.