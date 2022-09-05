News

Lagos Commissioner Idris Salako Resigns

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
29

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the Commissioner for his services to the State and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The Governor warned all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
29

Related Articles

Lagos Taskforce Arrest Members Of Land grabbing Syndicate

3 mins ago
efcc

EFCC Arrests Club Owner, Couple, Others In Ibadan

52 mins ago
LASTMA

LASTMA Impounds 19 Vehicles For Traffic Illegal Parking

56 mins ago
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

We’re Better Off Under AbdulRazaq’s Gov – Kwara Teachers

6 hours ago