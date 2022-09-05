Lagos Commissioner Idris Salako Resigns

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.

This is a prelude to the restructuring of the Ministry and its agencies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked the Commissioner for his services to the State and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The Governor warned all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.