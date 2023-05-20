Lagos Commences Removal Of Non-Conforming Buildings At Yaba

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has commenced the manual removal process of a non-conforming building situated at 25, Igbehin Adun Street, Makoko, Yaba in the interest of Public Safety.

Investigation revealed that the developer of the affected building failed to adhere to the building codes and regulations of the State, specifically, the developer neglected to obtain the requisite permits before embarking on the construction project, a violation that not only undermines the integrity of the building process but also poses significant risks to the would-be occupants and surrounding community.

Speaking on the exercise, LASBCA’s General Manager, Arc Gbolahan Oki expressed his gratitude to the whistleblower who brought this non-compliant structure to the Agency’s attention.

Oki recognised the vital role that vigilant citizens play in identifying potential hazards and ensuring the well-being of their communities.

While noting the need to encourage the culture of “See Something, Say Something”, he emphasised the importance of active public participation in preventing building collapse in Lagos.

He assured that the Agency would continue to do its best by intensifying its monitoring activities across the State.

Meanwhile, barely a week after the arraignment of the developer of a collapsed building in Eti-Osa, another developer of a collapsed building at 27, Buraimoh Street, Off Idewu Street, Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, has been arrested by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The developer, Mr. Okechukwu Samuel Okoli was arrested following the collapse of a two-floor structure that was being renovated without a permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority nor Authorisation from LASBCA to ensure that the building is satisfactorily completed.

According to the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, the ongoing arrest of the owners/developers of non-conforming structures in Lagos will send a strong message to the building industry that negligence and disregard for safety standards will not be tolerated.

He averred that by holding individuals accountable for their actions, the government aims to deter others from compromising on quality and cutting corners during construction projects.