Lagos College Of Nursing Warns Of Fake Admission Posts

The Lagos State College of Nursing (LASCON) Igando, has warned the general public against falling prey to fake admission notices circulating on some social media platforms, stressing that LASCON is yet to commence its Year 2023/2024 Admission Process.

A statement signed by the Provost of LASCON, Mrs. Oyefunso Orenuga advised the citizens to disregard any false information or advertisement relating to any ongoing sale of admission forms by the College, noting that it is the handwork of dubious-minded individuals who want to scam them.

In her words, “The Public is warned to disregard the fake notice on the sale of admission forms into Stream One into the College by one faceless Mrs. Faith Balogun who claimed to be the Administrator of the College with the Phone Number: 08036180739”.

Orenuga, however, reminded all prospective candidates that admission into the College is now strictly through JAMB. According to her, there is no provision for the direct purchase of forms by the College or through any online platform. She however implored interested applicants to obtain their JAMB forms and select the College as their first Choice with a score of 200 and above to qualify for the Post-UTME screening at the College.

“The Public is hereby advised not to pay money into any personal account other than that of LASCON which will be made available together with other relevant information through the School website (www.lascon.edu.ng) or its Twitter handle (@LASCONigando) when necessary”, she stated.